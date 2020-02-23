Hearn: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua as Next Fight; 'No Need' for Wilder Trilogy

MB Media/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn called for a unification fight with Tyson Fury after the latter took Deontay Wilder's WBC heavyweight belt on Saturday.

Fury claimed a seventh-round knockout over the American, winning the vacant The Ring and lineal titles in the process, and Hearn quickly took to Twitter:

Joshua regained his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December, after being stunned in their first bout in June.

Saturday's bout was Fury's second meeting with Wilder, after the pair held one another to a draw in December 2018⁠—the first time either had failed to win a fight.

The Englishman was asked in his post-fight press conference about a potential showdown with Joshua and suggested he'd be open to it: "If [Wilder] doesn't want [a rematch], then these are my promoters, and you know, whatever they wanna do, I'm happy with."

If he doesn't face Wilder for a third time, Joshua is his next logical opponent, per The Athletic's Mike Coppinger:

Reuters' Simon Evans wants to see the British pair face off in the ring:

Peter Hall of the same outlet isn't convinced Joshua is a match for Fury, though:

Joshua may hold more titles, but he has much more to prove after his shock defeat to Ruiz Jr., even if he did avenge it with a strong performance in December.

It seems inevitable that the pair will face off sooner or later, but Wilder could be key to whether it happens next, as he has a clause that gives him 30 days to decide whether or not he wants a rematch with Fury.