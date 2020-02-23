Eden Hazard Diagnosed with Fractured Ankle Injury; Recovery Timeline Reported

Eden Hazard Diagnosed with Fractured Ankle Injury; Recovery Timeline ReportedFebruary 23, 2020
Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images
Eden Hazard will reportedly be out for at least two months after Real Madrid confirmed he had fractured his ankle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Levante.
On Sunday, Real released a statement that the Belgian "has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula."
According to AS, he is expected to be out for more than eight weeks as a result.
