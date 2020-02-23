Eden Hazard Diagnosed with Fractured Ankle Injury; Recovery Timeline Reported

Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images

Eden Hazard will reportedly be out for at least two months after Real Madrid confirmed he had fractured his ankle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Levante.

On Sunday, Real released a statement that the Belgian "has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula."

According to AS, he is expected to be out for more than eight weeks as a result.

