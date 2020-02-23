Eden Hazard Diagnosed with Fractured Ankle Injury; Recovery Timeline Reported

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

VALENCIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 22: Eden Hazard (R) of Real Madrid talks with Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane after substitution during the Liga match between Levante UD and Real Madrid CF at Ciutat de Valencia on February 22, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images)
Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images

Eden Hazard will reportedly be out for at least two months after Real Madrid confirmed he had fractured his ankle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Levante.

On Sunday, Real released a statement that the Belgian "has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula."

According to AS, he is expected to be out for more than eight weeks as a result.

             

