Deontay Wilder Taken to Hospital After TKO Loss to Tyson Fury, Misses Presser

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder missed his post-fight press conference after his seventh-round knockout defeat to Tyson Fury on Saturday because he had to be taken to hospital.

The Los Angeles Times reported as much:

The Athletic's Mike Coppinger added further details:

Wilder's trainer, Jay Deas, offered an update at the presser.

"Deontay is doing well, and he'll be back," he said, per MailOnline's Pete South. "He'll be all the better for it. He had a small cut inside the ear, may have affected his equilibrium, so he's going to get a couple of stitches there. That's really the extent of it."

Wilder appeared to suffer the ear injury in the third round, when Fury landed a heavy right hand to his temple:

The American could be seen bleeding from his left ear in the following round.

Referee Kenny Bayless stopped the one-sided fight in the seventh after Wilder's corner threw in the towel.

He had been knocked down again in the fifth:

After the fight, the Bronze Bomber acknowledged Fury deserved the victory but added he had not wanted his corner to throw in the towel:

The defeat was the first of Wilder's career, taking his record to 42-1-1. He and Fury contested a hotly anticipated rematch after battling to a draw in December 2018.

Fury's victory on Saturday saw him take Wilder's WBC heavyweight title, as well as the vacant The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles. The Englishman remains unbeaten with a 30-0-1 record.