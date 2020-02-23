Udoka Azubuike Leads Kansas Past Baylor, UNLV Upsets SDSU, Top Highlights

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Three of the longest winning streaks in men's college basketball came to an end Saturday.

The Baylor Bears, Gonzaga Bulldogs and San Diego State Aztecs all stumbled during a chaotic slate in which eight ranked teams fell.

Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks walked away as the biggest winner, as they downed Baylor at the Ferrell Center and opened up a gap on their three closest rivals to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

San Diego State suffered the most shocking defeat of the three, as it lost to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels at home.

Gonzaga was knocked off by the BYU Cougars, who entered the Top 25 at the beginning of the week.

Saturday marked the first time since January 21, 2006 in which three teams lost winning streaks of 15 games or more, per Stats Inc.

Kansas is expected to top the new polls Monday, and a new set of contenders for No. 1 seeds could emerge beneath it depending on how far Saturday's losers fall.

Saturday Top 25 Results

No. 3 Kansas 64, No. 1 Baylor 61

No. 23 BYU 91, No. 2 Gonzaga 78

UNLV 66, No. 4 San Diego State 63

No. 5 Dayton 80, Duquense 70

No. 6 Duke 88, Virginia Tech 64

No. 8 Florida State 67, NC State 61

No. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59

No. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55

No. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55

No. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66

No. 14 Oregon 73, No. 24 Arizona 72

TCU 67, No. 17 West Virginia 60 (Final/Overtime)

UCLA 70, No. 18 Colorado 63

Providence 84, No. 19 Marquette 72

Memphis 60, No. 22 Houston 59

One of Kansas' downfalls in its first meeting against Baylor was its biggest strength in Saturday's rematch.

Udoka Azubuike dominated the paint by scoring 23 points and bringing down 19 rebounds. In the January 11 loss to Baylor, he had six points and 11 boards.

The senior center earned plenty of praise for his performance, including from ESPN's Jeff Borzello:

Azubuike is averaging 12.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 73.3 percent. ESPN's Myron Medcalf and Stadium's Jeff Goodman weighed in on his National Player of the Year resume:

Self left the court impressed with his big man, per Matt Tait of the Lawrence Journal-World.

“That’s about as well, overall, as I’ve seen him play,” Self said. “He was terrific. They did such a great job on him the first time because we had nothing, from a scheme standpoint, to help him. And today we were able to throw the ball to him over the top quite a bit. But he was great. He controlled the paint and certainly rebounded the ball at a high level.”

Kansas and Baylor are tied atop the Big 12 at 13-1 and could meet again in the conference tournament final in Kansas City in a few weeks.

The Jayhawks are 4-3 against Top 25 teams with two wins over the West Virginia Mountaineers and a regular-season split with Baylor.

If Kansas wins out, it would likely be the front-runner for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, which would come with venue preference over the first two weekends.

In that case, the Jayhawks could choose Omaha or St. Louis and then Houston, which would then take Baylor out of its comfort zone.

But that will not get determined until Selection Sunday, and if this season has taught us anything, it is not to assume any results.

UNLV Upsets San Diego State

UNLV led for a majority of its triumph at Viejas Arena.

T.J. Otzelberger's side went into halftime with a 12-point advantage, and in the second half, it fended off a handful of surges from the Aztecs.

The Aztecs got within one point of the Runnin' Rebels, but did not take the lead in the second half.

Elijah Mitrou-Long finished off the victory with four free throws in the final 20 seconds. The guard came off the bench to lead UNLV with 19 points.

“Those are the things players live for,” Mitrou-Long said, per Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You don’t want to make free throws when there’s an empty gym. You’re in the late nights, early mornings making free throws for crowds like that.”

San Diego State shot 38.9 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from three-point range and it never developed an offensive rhythm during its comeback attempt.

Aztecs forward Matt Mitchell described the defeat as a "reality check", per Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union Tribune.

“It’s kind of a reality check,” Mitchell said. “It shows that we’re not invincible.”

The Mountain West regular-season champion will likely fall in the polls and face a tougher road to a No. 1 seed.

The Aztecs still own quality wins over the BYU Cougars, Creighton Bluejays and Iowa Hawkeyes from nonconference play, and if they win their conference tournament, they would own a decent resume with a single loss.

The ACC champion, whether it be the Duke Blue Devils, Florida State Seminoles or Louisville Cardinals, could be in the mix for a No. 1 seed if San Diego State falters again, as well as the Maryland Terrapins, who lead the Big Ten, and Dayton Flyers.

Dayton, Duke, Maryland and Florida State were listed as No. 2 seeds in the latest bracket from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.

Sunday Top 25 Schedule

No. 9 Penn State at Indiana (Noon ET, FS1)

St. John's at No. 16 Seton Hall (2 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State (4 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 21 Butler at No. 15 Creighton (4 p.m. ET, FS1)

