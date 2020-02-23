Tyson Fury Beats Deontay Wilder Via TKO in Anticipated Heavyweight Rematch

Al Bello/Getty Images

Tyson Fury became a world champion once again Saturday, and he did it by outslugging the knockout artist. In one of boxing's most anticipated rematches in years, Fury defeated Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, capturing the WBC world heavyweight title in the process.

Many thought the powerful Wilder would win by stoppage after he knocked down Fury twice en route to a draw in December 2018, but it was Fury who forced referee Kenny Bayless to call the fight. Fury knocked down Wilder in the third and fifth rounds, and a bloodied, shaky Wilder was unable to fight back in the decisive seventh.

For years, Fury clung to his unofficial status as lineal champion after he was stripped of titles he won against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Now, there's no denying his merit.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) remains undefeated and will likely try to set up a unification title fight against Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles. This is the first loss of Wilder's (42-1-1, 41 KOs) career.

