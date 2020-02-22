Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Rematch Breaks Record for Vegas Heavyweight Gate

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

The highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has broken the weight class' Las Vegas gate record, per Top Rank President Todd duBoef (h/t ESPN's Brett Okamoto):

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports noted that the fight has set a record in terms of dollar amount but that the rematch between Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis in 1999 is still No. 1 when adjusted for inflation:

Fury and Wilder, who are both undefeated, are set to fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The two fought to a split decision in December 2018.

Wilder and Fury are also set to make well into the seven figures for this fight, with Iole reporting Thursday that they'll each get $5 million purses in addition to pay-per-view cuts.

The latest Caesars Palace odds list Wilder as a -135 favorite ($135 bet to win $100). Wilder winning by knockout, TKO or disqualification is -120.

Fury is a +115 underdog ($100 bet to win $115).

The 34-year-old Wilder is 42-0-1 with 41 knockouts. Only one of his wins has come via decision, and it was a unanimous one against Bermane Stiverne in January 2015.

Wilder has not fought since the Fury bout.

The 31-year-old Fury is 29-0-1 with 20 knockouts. He has fought twice since facing Fury, beating Tom Schwarz by second-round TKO and Otto Wallin via unanimous decision.