Who Should Tyson Fury Fight After Win over Deontay Wilder?

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Did we just see what we think we saw?

That's the question from Las Vegas in the wake of Tyson Fury's convincing overthrow of WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder, which left the ex-champ bleeding from the mouth and ear and prompted the new titleholder to do the impossible: actually cajoling Bob Arum to join in on a chorus of "American Pie."

Toward that end, what happened in the Nevada desert will thankfully stay in the Nevada desert.

But the change in the heavyweight order does warrant other worthwhile queries too, particularly relating to the sudden superstar's immediate plans with his bejeweled green belt.

We at B/R headquarters are particularly interested in that one, so we've revived our longstanding fight-night tradition and come up with a list of the best possible (or at least most likely) foes for Fury once the oxygen-sopped casino revelry fades and he gets back to the fighting business.

Take a look to see what we've come up with—and to see how your list matches up with ours.