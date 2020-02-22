WGC-Mexico Championship 2020: Justin Thomas Leads Patrick Reed Entering Sunday

Fernando Llano/Associated Press

Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are in a showdown for the second time in the calendar year.

Thomas, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January in a playoff over Reed, shot a six-under 65 in Saturday's third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec just outside Mexico City.

He is 15-under for the tournament and one stroke ahead of Reed, who shot a four-under 67, atop the leaderboard after a back-and-forth third round.

Here's a look at the pairing and other top contenders, per PGATour.com:

1. Justin Thomas, -15

T2. Patrick Reed, -14

T2. Erik van Rooyen, -14

T4. Jon Rahm, -11

T4. Rory McIlroy, -11

T4. Bryson DeChambeau, -11

This year's edition of the WGC-Mexico Championship has been defined by a crowded list of challengers near the top of the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy held a two-stroke lead following Thursday's opening round and appeared on his way to a fourth World Golf Championship event win.

However, Bryson DeChambeau seized the lead by the end of Friday's second round and was a mere one stroke ahead of Reed and Erik van Rooyen.

DeChambeau could not keep pace on moving day and shot an even-par 71 to fall into a tie for fourth place and four shots off the lead thanks largely to two straight bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14, but Saturday was largely a battle between Thomas and Reed with van Rooyen looming.

Thomas and Reed were tied at 15 under through the 15th hole after they both birdied Nos. 10, 11, 14 and 15.

The former created a sliver of separation with a birdie on No. 17 but gave it back with a bogey on the final hole following a terrible drive into the trees. Reed could not take advantage, though, and ended his round with a bogey after hitting his approach shot into the bunker.

Van Rooyen remained close by notching birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 14 and 15 and is well within striking distance at one stroke back.

While they were all battling for the lead, Jon Rahm dazzled and put himself in position to make a Sunday charge. After shooting 72 in the first round and 69 in the second round, he turned heads with a 10-under 61 to bring his tournament score to 11 under.

He set a course and tournament record with his best single-round score in his PGA Tour career, wasting little time setting the tone with four straight birdies. However, his most impressive moment came on the 17th when his tee shot took one hard bounce and went right into the hole for a hole-in-one that warranted a club-tossing celebration.

Thomas is the leader, but he may not be able to hold off Rahm if the latter can replicate Saturday's performance.