XFL 2020 Results: P.J. Walker Leads Roughnecks to Win, More Week 3 Highlights

XFL/Getty Images

Arguably the XFL's best player and best team were in action Saturday when quarterback P.J. Walker and the Houston Roughnecks traveled to take on the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips continued to show why they are the best combination in the league, as they connected for three touchdowns in a victory for the second consecutive week.

Also, both the Dallas Renegades and Seattle Dragons looked to improve to 2-1 when Seattle welcomed Dallas to raucous CenturyLink Field.

Here is a look at Saturday's Week 3 games along with a rundown of some of the biggest highlights.

XFL Week 3, Saturday

Houston Roughnecks 34, Tampa Bay Vipers 27

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons, 5 p.m. ET

The Roughnecks improved to 3-0 with a road win.

While the Vipers put forth their best offensive performance of the season, they were stopped on 4th-and-goal late in the fourth quarter, which cemented an 0-3 start.

Walker finished with 306 passing yards and three touchdowns, and Phillips registered eight receptions for 194 yards:

ESPN's Louis Riddick was among those who loved what they saw:

Walker and Phillips had brief NFL stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, respectively, and now that they are playing MVP-caliber football in the XFL, perhaps they will return to the NFL.

Walker also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown, which was arguably the highlight of the day in a game that was filled with big plays:

Walker accounted for two touchdowns in the first half, which gave him more scores than every other XFL franchise:

Despite the strong play of Walker and the Houston offense in the first half, the game was tied 18-18 at halftime, as Tampa Bay head coach Marc Trestman's quarterback rotation of Taylor Cornelius and Quinton Flowers worked well in the absence of starter Aaron Murray for the second consecutive week.

A 24-yard touchdown from Walker to Phillips early in the third gave Houston the lead, but Cornelius' 20-yard score to Dan Williams and Andrew Franks' 43-yard field goal gave Tampa Bay a one-point lead.

The decisive touchdown came early in the fourth when Walker found Phillips from 17 yards out. Walker then hit Nick Holley for a two-point conversion to extend the lead to seven.

XFL sideline reporter and former NFL punter Pat McAfee made a major declaration about Walker:

Tampa Bay had multiple chances to tie the game late in the fourth, but it was stopped on 4th-and-goal with 3:50 to play, and Cornelius then threw an interception with 1:05 remaining.

Cornelius showed some flashes with 193 passing yards and one touchdown to go with a rushing touchdown, but with Murray in line to return next week, the Vipers will have a more established player under center moving forward.

Even so, Tampa Bay will have its hands full when it hosts the undefeated DC Defenders next week, while the Roughnecks will put their perfect mark on the line against the homestanding Renegades.