Ex-Utah WR Terrell Perriman Charged with 2 New Counts of Rape

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Former University of Utah wide receiver Terrell Perriman is reportedly facing charges of eight felonies after prosecutors said he raped a 17-year-old girl and two other women.

Jessica Miller of the Salt Lake Tribune reported the news, noting the eight felony charges are three counts of rape, two charges of forcible sodomy, a count of forcible sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping.

Perriman was suspended by the Utes after he was charged with raping a 17-year-old girl and dismissed from the team Friday following accusations that he raped two other women.

One of the rapes allegedly occurred three days before he raped the 17-year-old, whom he met on Instagram.

"Today, we were made aware of additional charges that led to our decision to dismiss him," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement Friday. "Because of the ongoing legal process, and with Terrell no longer a part of our program, we will have no further comments regarding the situation."

Perriman's attorney, David Drake, argued the teenage girl made the allegations because the wide receiver was not dating her exclusively. Drake is reportedly expected to argue for the $750,000 bail to be lowered when Perriman appears in court again on March 2.

Perriman, who is at the Salt Lake County jail, appeared in two games for the Utes during the 2019 season.