Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Beat Etiwanda 73-62 to Reach Open Division Final

Ziaire Williams scored 24 points, BJ Boston posted 19 and Amari Bailey added 18 as the high-scoring trio led Sierra Canyon School to a 73-62 win over Etiwanda High School on Friday in the CIF Southern Section Open Division boys basketball final.

The Trailblazers moved to 27-4 on the year after their second win this season over Etiwanda, which was led by Jaylen Clark's 32 points. Sierra Canyon beat the Eagles 57-53 on Dec. 28.

Etiwanda has only lost three times overall and entered Friday on a 17-game winning streak. Sierra Canyon has won eight of nine.

The two teams went back and forth in a first half characterized as "intense" by the Los Angeles Times' Eric Sondheimer. Sierra Canyon's Shy Odom threw down this dunk to pare Etiwanda's lead down to 27-24:

Sierra Canyon freshman guard Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, scored two points on a second-quarter bucket to close Etiwanda's lead to 30-27.

Etiwanda opened a 34-29 lead and held possession with time running out in the second quarter, but a turnover led to a Ziaire Williams layup as time ran out to cut the edge to three.

The second half belonged to Sierra Canyon, however. Per Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, Boston, Williams and Bailey scored all of the Trailblazers' 23 third-quarter points.

Sierra Canyon outscored Etiwanda 23-10 in that frame for a 54-44 edge into the fourth. Once there, Etiwanda cut the lead to as low as six points but could not come any further.

The Trailblazers have now advanced to the Open Division Final, where they will face Mater Dei. The game will take place at Long Beach State on Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET, per freelance prep writer Jack Pollon.

The state tournament will follow in March win or lose for Sierra Canyon.