Nikki, Brie Bella Announced as 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 22, 2020

Nikki Bella, left, and Brie Bella introduce a performance by Blanco Brown at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

The Bella Twins have been announced as the newest inductees of WWE's 2020 Hall of Fame class.

The duo happily reacted to the news Friday:

The Bella Twins also received congratulatory tweets from many of their peers:

Nikki and Brie Bella debuted in WWE in 2008. They were there until 2011 before beginning a second WWE stint in 2013. The two retired in 2019.

Nikki Bella is a two-time WWE Divas champion and two-time Diva of the Year. Brie Bella won the Divas title once and was named Diva of the Year in 2013 along with her sister.

Nikki and Brie Bella join Batista and nWo as inductees. The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. WrestleMania 36 will follow in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium three days later.

