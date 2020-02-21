Tiger Woods to Skip Honda Classic After Back Injury at Genesis Invitational

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is taking a little more time to reassess what went wrong during his poor finish at the Genesis Invitational.

The 44-year-old won't participate in the Honda Classic for the second straight year, according to ESPN's Bob Harig, after playing with back stiffness at the Genesis Invitational, which Woods hosted and finished in last among players who made the cut.

Woods shot 11 over par for the tournament.

The 15-time major champion also opted to sit out of the WGC-Mexico Championship following the Genesis Invitational.

The Honda Classic takes place at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on a course near Woods' home. The tournament will begin Feb. 27. The deadline for players to enter was Friday.

The reigning Masters champion has played in two events since the start of 2020. Woods finished tied for ninth in January's Farmers Insurance Open with a nine-under before botching the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Woods' 68th-place finish had some precedent. Per Golfworld's Daniel Rapoport, Woods' 13 times playing at Riviera are the most at any PGA Tour course without a win in his career.

Back stiffness certainly didn't help. Stiffness had limited Woods to chipping and putting during his pro-am round at the FedEx Cup Playoffs last August, too.

"It's best to be smart about it," Woods told reporters. "This is kind how it is; some days I'm stiffer than others."

Woods seems to be taking the same approach now.