Cristiano Ronaldo Named Twitter's Most Valuable Athlete; Posts Worth $869K

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Twitter's most valuable athlete with posts worth $868,606 (£516,000).

The Portugal international came out ahead of former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, who has posts worth $590,825 (£456,000), according to marketing platform Opendorse (h/t Goal).

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is third on the list with tweets valued at $478,138 (368,000), while Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is fourth and is the highest-placed American athlete.

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the game and has enjoyed a glittering career that has seen him win a host of titles at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 35-year-old's success has see him earn global fame and break records on and off the pitch. He has 82.7 million followers on Twitter and was the first person to hit 200 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo was also the top earner on Instagram in 2019 ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and American model Kendall Jenner, earning $975,000 (£780,000) per post, according to Buzz Bingo (h/t Emily Webber for MailOnline).

He moved to Juventus in a deal worth $112 million (£99.2 million) in 2018 and is the second-highest-paid footballer in the world behind Messi on wages of €4.5 million ($3.3 million) per month, according to L'Equipe (h/t Marca).

Ronaldo is contracted to the Italian team until 2022, when will he be 37, but has said he could continue playing into his 40s, per TVI (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic).