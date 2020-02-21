TMZ: Adrien Broner Arrested at Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Weigh-In

John Locher/Associated Press

Adrian Broner was arrested and cited for misdemeanor trespassing at the MGM Grand Garden in Paradise, Nevada, the site of Friday's weigh-in for heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in advance of their fight Saturday.

Per TMZ Sports, Broner "was twice told he was not allowed to visit the property" last November, although it's unknown as to why that is the case.

Broner refused to leave MGM Grand Garden on Friday after being asked, and hotel security detained him before Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested the 30-year-old.

TMZ Sports reported Broner was taken to Clark County Detention Center, where he was expected to be processed and then released on the citation.

Broner has been arrested numerous times over the past few years.

He was ordered to pay $830,000 in December 2019 in connection with a June 2018 assault at a Cleveland nightclub, per Cliff Pinckard of Cleveland.com. Broner had been arrested and charged for "gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, misdemeanor sexual imposition and abduction, a third-degree felony." He later pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful restraint, each a misdemeanor.

He was also arrested on a misdemeanor sexual battery charge in Atlanta in Feb. 2018, per Steve Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.