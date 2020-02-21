Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Weigh-In: Gypsy King Outweighs Bronze Bomber

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

On the eve of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's rematch for the lineal heavyweight championship, both boxers took the stage Friday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to weigh in.

The Bronze Bomber tipped the scales at 231 pounds. The Gypsy King will have a distinct weight advantage after checking in at 273 pounds.

The two fighters are significantly heavier now than they were for their first fight in December 2018:

Some of the drama was taken out of the weigh-in after their shoving match at Wednesday's pre-fight press conference. Both fighters were standing nose-to-nose before devolving into pushing and shoving, requiring security to get involved.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission announced Thursday that Wilder and Fury were barred from taking part in the traditional pre-fight faceoff as a result.

"The reason the decision was made, on behalf of the commission, is because the press conference [Wednesday] spoke for itself," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett explained to ESPN's Dan Rafael. "The actions of the two fighters pushing each other, which was not staged, is not indicative of the image of our sport as a major league sport, thus having a faceoff is not in the best interest in the health and safety of the fighters, the public and the event."

Since there was no faceoff on the stage, Fury enlisted the help of his brother to play mind games with Wilder when both men were in the locker room:

Both fighters enter this bout unbeaten in their professional careers. Their first match saw Fury (29-0-1) knocked down twice, including a right jab-left hook combination in the 12th round that appeared to be a knockout blow.

Wilder (42-0-1) even walked away and gave a throat-slash gesture as soon as Fury hit the canvas, but the Furious One got to his feet at the count of nine. The judges scored the fight a split-decision draw (115–111, 112–114, 113–113).

After nearly one year of negotiations between the Wilder and Fury camps, the rematch was agreed upon in December. These two powerhouses are by far the class of the heavyweight division and are ready to settle the score and determine who is the better man in the ring.