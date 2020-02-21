Hawks' Trae Young Says He'll Score 50 Again After Giving Quavo His Jersey

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 2020: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks high fives the fans after the game against the Miami Heat on February 20, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young had no qualms about giving away his jersey to Quavo after dropping a career-high 50 points in Thursday's 129-124 victory over the Miami Heat

Speaking to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner about his big offensive showing, Young offered a simple reason for why he decided not to keep the jersey. 

"That won't be the last time I score 50," he said. 

Coming off his first All-Star Game appearance, Thursday's win was a perfect encapsulation of everything that makes Young an offensive force. The 21-year-old hit the 50-point barrier by going 18-of-19 from the free-throw line and 8-of-15 from three-point range, including one from 36 feet midway through the fourth quarter. 

It's hard to imagine Young won't have many more games with at least 50 points in his future. He's had a 49-point output against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 29 and has three other games with at least 45 points this season. 

This has been a disappointing season overall for the Hawks, whose 16-41 record is the second-worst in the Eastern Conference. Young's ascent to superstardom has given the organization a franchise player who can score seemingly at will to build around for years to come. 

