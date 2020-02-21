Chris Smalling Talks Permanent Roma Transfer After Loan from Manchester United

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

Chris Smalling has suggested a permanent transfer to AS Roma could materialise after his loan from Manchester United, saying "those discussions can take place" if he ends the season well.

The 30-year-old left Old Trafford on a season-long deal after United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £80 million, his first campaign outside the Theatre of Dreams since he joined from Fulham in 2010.

Smalling's time at the Stadio Olimpico has been a success after establishing his place under Roma manager Paulo Fonceca, and he told BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan he could yet make the permanent switch:

"Yeah, I think the plan at the start of the season was to contribute as much as I can and then hopefully if we've all had a good season and hit our ambitions then those discussions can take place.

"I've been more than happy with my first half of the season, it's now just making sure that we kick on and finish the season strongly because we have a lot to play for.

"Coming over here and trying to hit ground running with football was the priority. But my family settling in and me learning the language and enjoying the culture, it's something you need to make the most of. My family and I definitely are."

The transfer has worked out well for all parties. Roma secured an experienced, low-cost defensive option after centre-backs Kostas Manolas and Ivan Marcano joined Napoli and Porto, respectively, last summer.

United have since promoted Maguire to captain, while Eric Bailly recently returned from injury to rejoin the competition for places alongside Victor Lindelof, academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

Smalling scored his first goal for the Romans when they thrashed Udinese 4-0 in October:

The defender won the most recent of his 31 England caps in a 2-2 draw against Scotland in October 2017, but Smalling added he still has visions of an international future with UEFA Euro 2020 beginning in June:

"Obviously it's been a couple of years now, but that ambition is always there with England.

"I know that Gareth and the coaching staff have been to a few of my games over here, and I guess you know you are in their thoughts if you are playing at a top club.

"I hold those aspirations, and I just try to focus on here and what comes, comes. But I would very much like to be part of [the Euros], for sure."

Despite moving Italy on temporary terms, Smalling remains one of the most experienced players on the books at United:

It didn't appear as though Solskjaer was open to a permanent move when Smalling moved in August, and he told MUTV the veteran would "come back better for it because it's a big club; it's a good league."

Smalling was damning in his assessment of Roma's recent form after the team went five matches straight without a win:

The Giallorossi ended that drought by beating Gent 1-0 at home in the opening leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on Thursday, with Smalling playing the full 90 minutes.

Roma hope to end a run of three consecutive Serie A defeats when they host Lecce on Sunday, though Foncesca's side haven't won a league fixture at home since the 3-1 win over SPAL on December 15.