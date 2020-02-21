Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Scott McTominay Could Return from Injury vs. Watford

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solkajer has said midfielder Scott McTominay could make his return from a two-month knee injury absence when Manchester United host Watford on Sunday.

United drew 1-1 at Club Brugge in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday, after which Solskjaer told reporters: "I think he might be in the squad. He had a rest day on [Thursday], so let's see how he is tomorrow [on Friday]."

The Red Devils resume their Premier League campaign in Week 26 hoping to close the distance on fourth spot. They are seventh, three points off the UEFA Champions League places.

A fifth-place finish could earn qualification to Europe's premier competition, however, should rivals Manchester City fail in their appeal against UEFA's two-season ban for breaking financial fair play rules. As things stand, City—second, 22 points behind Liverpool—would be prevented from taking part in the Champions League even if they win this season's title.

McTominay, 23, hasn't featured since he suffered the knee ligament injury during the 4-1 Boxing Day demolition of Newcastle United. Solskjaer continued:

"I'm not surprised [he's back so soon] because that's the type he is.

"He's a physical specimen, he's a leader. He never shirks a tackle, and he brings everyone with him. He can sit with Nemanja [Matic] and Fred or he could be one of the runners in midfield.

"Talking about that here today, we don't really make enough runs past the striker. Scott used to be a striker, so he's used to being in the box."

The manager has also had to make do without £89.3 million record signing Paul Pogba, who has been sidelined since Boxing Day with an ankle injury.

United have revived their hopes in the battle for fourth and will be particularly motivated to get the better of Watford, who stunned them 2-0 when the teams met at Vicarage Road on December 22:

BBC Sport's Simon Stone confirmed McTominay was back in United training on Wednesday, leading to speculation he could feature in Thursday's draw away at Club Brugge:

He sat out the first-leg fixture in Belgium, but it looks as though the Scotland international could play a part in the return encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday.

McTominay made his senior United debut in May 2017 and is now considered an important member of their lineup. The academy product offers a valuable balance in attack and defence, and Solskjaer appears to be a fan.

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson teased the prospect of him playing alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes once he returns to full fitness:

Nemanja Matic and Fred have been United's two primary deeper-lying midfielders during their team-mate's absence, with Andreas Pereira also featuring.

Solskjaer said McTominay "has the biggest heart of the lot [in United's squad]" immediately after he suffered his injury in December, via Hayters TV:

The midfielder has scored a career high of three goals this season and has already appeared in 17 Premier League fixtures, one more than his previous career best in 2018-19.

Watford travel to Old Trafford without a win in their past five games in all competitions (three defeats, two draws) having drawn 1-1 away to Brighton & Hove Albion in their last outing on February 8.