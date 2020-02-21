Trae Young Claps Back at Jimmy Butler on Twitter After Scoring 50 vs. Heat

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 20: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts alongside Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA game at State Farm Arena on February 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Trae Young apparently is not one to let things go.

The Atlanta Hawks star had 50 points as his team beat the Miami Heat 129-124 on Thursday night. After the game, Young directed a pointed tweet at Heat star Jimmy Butler:

The second-year guard was referencing an Instagram post by Butler back in December. Young prematurely celebrated as the Hawks looked set to take Miami down only for the Heat came back and win. Butler rubbed some salt in the wound with his trash talk.

Young didn't forget.

Should he want to make a rebuttal, Butler's strategy is pretty straightforward: Miami is 20 games ahead of Atlanta in the Eastern Conference.

