Trae Young Claps Back at Jimmy Butler on Twitter After Scoring 50 vs. Heat

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Trae Young apparently is not one to let things go.

The Atlanta Hawks star had 50 points as his team beat the Miami Heat 129-124 on Thursday night. After the game, Young directed a pointed tweet at Heat star Jimmy Butler:

The second-year guard was referencing an Instagram post by Butler back in December. Young prematurely celebrated as the Hawks looked set to take Miami down only for the Heat came back and win. Butler rubbed some salt in the wound with his trash talk.

Young didn't forget.

Should he want to make a rebuttal, Butler's strategy is pretty straightforward: Miami is 20 games ahead of Atlanta in the Eastern Conference.