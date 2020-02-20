Tua Tagovailoa Says Cowboys Are Dream Landing Spot Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told Steve Wyche of NFL Network (h/t Blogging the Boys) that he would choose to play on the Dallas Cowboys—his favorite team growing up—if possible.

"If you're saying to me if I could choose what team I want to play on as far as my favorite team growing up, then I'd probably tell you the Cowboys, but I mean they're so far down," Tagovailoa said.

The Crimson Tide signal-caller said he's not looking to bump incumbent Cowboys starter Dak Prescott, who Dallas is looking to sign to a lengthy deal per a Feb. 11 report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Cowboys also aren't in a position to land Tagovailoa, a likely top-five draft choice, from their spot at No. 17 barring a massive trade.

When asked about a hypothetical situation of backing up someone else to start his career, however, Tagovailoa had this to say: "I'd handle it the way that the coaches there want to handle it. I just want to be able to play again. I wouldn't mind learning under whatever guy that's the starter, give me a whole year to rest up, and then go back out there and compete. But I just want to go out there and play."

Tagovailoa suffered a hip dislocation and posterior wall fracture in a mid-November game against Mississippi State, ending his season.

However, the prognosis is good, with Rapoport reporting Feb. 10 that the fracture has healed and that the hip is "as good as possible." He noted that Tagovailoa is "still a month or so away from football activities."

The latest signs point to Tagovailoa going fifth overall to the Miami Dolphins, who are in search of a signal-caller.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report wrote the following Feb. 7:

"Speaking of Mr. Tua Tagovailoa...everyone expects him to be a Miami Dolphin when the draft is done. And by 'everyone,' I mean everyone I talk to who has worked or works in the NFL. It's either the worst-kept secret in league history or the best smoke screen ever.

"The Dolphins own the No. 5 overall selection and could be in prime position to draft the former Alabama quarterback, but they also have the draft capital, with six selections in the top 70, to trade up if needed."

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com all have Tagovailoa going to the Dolphins in their latest mock drafts.

Tagovailoa's Cowboys dream will be put on hold, but getting selected top five to a rebuilding franchise on the upswing with a treasure trove of draft picks and salary-cap space isn't a bad consolation prize.