J.J. Watt Says 'Hard No' to New CBA Proposal Approved by NFL Owners

While the NFL Players Association must vote on the new collective bargaining agreement approved by the owners, at least one prominent player is against the deal.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt provided his thoughts Thursday on Twitter:

The NFL owners voted Thursday to accept the proposed terms of the new CBA, per Dan Graziano of ESPN, leaving the players to decide whether to agree to the terms.

While the deal would increase the players' revenue to at least a 48 percent share, there are also some radical changes involved, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The new CBA would likely include a 17th regular-season game, featuring capped salaries for the extra game check.

It appears Watt—who has been limited by injuries in three of the last four years—isn't on board with the latest plan.