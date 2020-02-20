Damon Harrison Reportedly Released by Lions; Saves $6.7M in Cap Space

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions will reportedly release defensive tackle Damon Harrison, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harrison had two years remaining on his current deal but his release will save the team $6.72 million against the cap, according to Spotrac. The team will still have $5 million worth of dead cap due to his signing bonus.

The defensive tackle would have also added $3.5 million in guaranteed money for 2020 if he was still on the roster in March, per Spotrac.

The one-time All-Pro tackle spent 6.5 total seasons with the New York Jets and New York Giants before coming to Detroit in a midseason 2018 trade.

He made a significant impact right away, totaling 50 tackles and 3.5 sacks in just 10 games as an interior defensive lineman.

The 31-year-old started 15 games in 2019, totaling 49 tackles and two sacks, but he provided little help to a defense that ranked 31st in the NFL in total yards allowed. Harrison was also limited to just 46 percent of defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

He was apparently mulling retirement after the disappointing season.

"Obviously, it wasn’t the type of year that I am used to having and that I wanted to have," he said after Week 17, per Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire. "It’s been tough. I’ve dealt with some injuries all year, so. I wasn’t ever able to get back to the form that I am used to."

Groin and knee injuries held him back despite missing only one game.

Harrison must now decide on his next move while the Lions will have one more hole to fill after a disappointing 3-12-1 season.