Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Purses Revealed Ahead of Highly Anticipated Rematch

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will each earn a significant payday from their upcoming title bout.

According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, both fighters will earn a guaranteed $5 million plus a cut of the pay-per-view totals from Saturday's match in Las Vegas.

This is an increase from the first bout between the two, which netted Wilder $4 million and Fury $3 million plus PPV profits for both, per Dan Rafael of ESPN. The bonuses were a significant portion of the total earnings, with Wilder reportedly taking home $14 million and Fury totaling $10.25 million, per Chisanga Malata of the Express.

The boxers will get a chance to improve upon these numbers this week with a rematch that could generate even more money.

Fury (29-0-1) and Wilder (42-0-1) have dominated the heavyweight division around the world, but they couldn't get a win against each other while ending the 2018 battle in a draw. This match will provide another chance for one of them to prove they are the best, winning the heavyweight championship in the process.

Fans also already got a preview Wednesday during a press conference that got intense:

Part of the animosity came from the two arguing about who benefitted more from their first match. Fury argued he helped Wilder take home his first major purse.

"He gave me an opportunity, but I gave him the biggest paydays of his whole life, brought him to the biggest stage in the world," Fury said, per Rafael. "And here he is—this is how he thanks me? I put millions in his account. You owe me everything. Welcome to big-time boxing."

It seems the two will once again generate millions for each other in what could be a huge battle Saturday.