Lakers' JaVale McGee Helped Write, Produce Song on Justin Bieber's 'Changes'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) in the second half overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. The Lakers won 120-116 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

JaVale McGee is no stranger to partnering with superstars in the NBA, and he's now expanding his reach into music.

The Los Angeles Lakers center tweeted he was credited as a writer and producer for the Justin Bieber track "Available" on Bieber's newest album.

"2020 is about elevation and growth and following your dreams and this has always been one of mine to be a producer," he wrote.

McGee released his own album, Pierre, in April 2018. He also told ESPN's Sam Alipour in September 2018 he was working with then-teammate Lonzo Ball on some music.

In an October 2018 interview with Bleacher Report, the 32-year-old explained how difficult it was for him to separate his musical pursuits from his basketball career.

"It's hard to transfer, because everyone likes different music," he said. "I might have a guy who likes country music but likes me because of basketball. It won't transfer in his mind for the music. That's the struggle I'm going through right now: keeping basketball fans and gaining music fans, which are probably separate entities."

