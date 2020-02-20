NSAC Bans Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury Faceoff After Press Conference Scuffle

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

After a hostile press conference Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has barred Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury from participating in a faceoff during Friday's weigh-in, per Dan Rafael of ESPN.

The two undefeated boxers are set to battle Saturday in Las Vegas in a highly anticipated bout for the heavyweight title. The contest is a rematch of a 2018 matchup between the two fighters that ended in a draw.

While the fight itself was enough to gain plenty of attention, Wilder and Fury turned heads Wednesday when they got physical during the press conference:

The boxers got some shoves in before security was able to intervene and prevent more problems.

As a result, the NSAC decided to prevent the superstars from facing off Friday in what has become a customary promotional act ahead of major fights.

"The actions of the two fighters pushing each other, which was not staged, is not indicative of the image of our sport as a major league sport, thus having a faceoff is not in the best interest in the health and safety of the fighters, the public and the event," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett said.

"And, quite frankly, that image, where you have two professional athletes pushing each other where somebody could get hurt, is not keeping with the image of a major league sport and we're a major league sport."

Though the organization is hoping to prevent injuries, the ruling is still unprecedented.

"In my 25 years in boxing, I've never heard of an administrative body stepping in and prohibiting a faceoff," Top Rank President Todd duBoef said.

Wilder (42-0-1) and Fury (29-0-1) are set to weigh in Friday at 6 p.m. ET ahead of their fight Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.