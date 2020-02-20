Civil Court: No Decision on Saints, Catholic Church Emails After Hearing

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The decision over whether to make emails between the New Orleans Saints and Archdiocese of New Orleans public remains unresolved, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett.

The involved parties in the case argued in front of Judge Carolyn Gill-Jefferson on Thursday. Gill-Jefferson said she "will give her recommendation on how to proceed to presiding Judge Ellen Hazeur after reviewing Thursday's arguments and the briefs that were submitted by attorneys."

The case centers on communication between the Saints and archdiocese as it was planning to release a list of clergy members accused of sexual abuse of minors.

