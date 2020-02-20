NFL Owners Accept New CBA Proposal Amid Buzz of 17-Game Season, Playoff Changes

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL is one step closer toward getting a new collective bargaining agreement after the league's owners accepted the terms of the latest proposal.

In a memo from the league obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL announced its membership "voted to accept terms on the principal elements of a new collective bargaining agreement."

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the next step in the process will include a vote on the CBA proposal by NFL Players Association player reps during a conference call Friday. If at least two-thirds of the reps approve the terms of the new CBA, it will move to a full player vote.

Per Schefter, Thursday's vote with all 32 team owners wasn't unanimously approved.

The initial agreement comes in the wake of Schefter reporting the proposed new CBA would expand the playoff field from six to seven teams in each conference and increase the regular-season schedule to 17 games.

If the CBA gets approved by the players, the new postseason format would go into effect for the 2020 season. The proposed 17-game schedule will go into effect in 2021.

NFLPA president Eric Winston tweeted after the league's vote that "no deal is finalized until the players vote."

The NFL's current playoff format with six teams in each conference has been in place since 1990. The new format would only give only the team with the best record in each conference a bye into the divisional round and six games during wild card weekend.

The NFL's active collective bargaining agreement was signed in July 2011, ending a four-month lockout. The 10-year pact runs through the 2020 season.