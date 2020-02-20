Warriors Rumors: Former 1st-Rounder Dragan Bender Signs 10-Day Contract

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Dragan Bender's free agency has come to an end after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former first-round pick will sign a 10-day contract with the Warriors.

Bender began this season with the Milwaukee Bucks after signing a two-year contract in July. He opened the year with their G League affiliate before being recalled on Nov. 16.

In seven games off the bench, Bender averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds and shot 44.4 percent from the three-point line. The 22-year-old became an unrestricted free agent on Feb. 13 after going unclaimed on waivers.

The Warriors are a good landing spot for Bender at this point in the season. He needs to go to a low-pressure situation that will allow him to get on the court and showcase his skills to earn a contract for the rest of this season and for the 2020-21 campaign.

Golden State owns the worst record in the NBA (12-43) thanks in large part to injuries. Klay Thompson hasn't played all season while recovering from a torn ACL. Stephen Curry played in only four games before suffering a broken hand on Oct. 30.

Bender can slot into head coach Steve Kerr's rotation as a backup small forward or power forward. The 10-day deal gives the organization a chance to bring him in and see what he's capable of as they think about their roster for next season.