Marshawn Lynch Cameo Shown in HBO's 'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Video

A cameo appearance by NFL running back Marshawn Lynch in Season 3 of the HBO series Westworld was included in a trailer released Thursday.

Lynch can be seen in the background of the following trailer at the 55-second mark behind Caleb, who is played by actor Aaron Paul:

Westworld is a critically acclaimed science fiction/western mashup that has been nominated for and won multiple awards since its debut in 2016.

Season 3 of the series, which stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden and Tessa Thompson, will premiere March 15 on HBO.

Lynch, 33, has twice retired from and returned to the NFL. He retired in 2016 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks but returned to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders in 2017 and 2018.

He retired again after the 2018 season, but when the Seahawks lost running backs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise to injury late in the 2019 campaign, they brought Lynch back into the fold.

Beast Mode scored a touchdown in his lone regular-season game and scored three times in two playoff contests.

It is unclear what the potential future Hall of Famer's plans are for 2020 in terms of football, but if his appearance in Westworld goes over well, perhaps he has a future in Hollywood.