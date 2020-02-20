Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Trail Blazers Offered Bazemore, Whiteside at Deadline

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly made an attempt to acquire Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers at some point before the trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, the Blazers offered the expiring contracts of Kent Bazemore and Hassan Whiteside in exchange for Love which "definitely equated to just a salary dump."

If Love was going to be traded, the Blazers were considered one of the most likely landing spots.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported in December that Love's preference was to play for Portland, with the contracts of Bazemore ($19.3 million) and Whiteside ($27.1 million) cited as being perfect matches for Love's 2019-20 salary ($28.9 million).

Love is signed for three more seasons and will earn $91.5 million through the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac.

The Blazers eventually dealt Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two future second-round draft picks to the Sacramento Kings for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.



Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that trade dropped Portland's luxury tax bill for this season to $7 million.

Lloyd noted in December the Cavs wanted a first-round pick if they were going to trade Love.

One league source told B/R's Greg Swartz on Feb. 4, two days before the trade deadline, that Cleveland "would have to take a loss" on a trade for Love by including a draft pick to get another team to take him.

Since the Cavs currently own the worst record in the Eastern Conference (14-40), they wouldn't seem to be in a position to give up draft assets.

The Blazers are fighting for the final playoff spot coming out of the All-Star break. Their 25-31 record ranks ninth in the Western Conference, four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies (28-26).