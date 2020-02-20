Report: 'Consensus' Is Mike D'Antoni Is Fired If Rockets Don't Make Title Run

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni shouts to a referee in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni may be coaching for his job during the 2019-20 NBA playoffs.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the consensus among NBA executives he spoke to is that D'Antoni is unlikely to be back with the Rockets next season unless the Rockets make a deep postseason run.

D'Antoni is in the midst of the final year of his contract and his fourth season with the Rockets overall. The 34-20 Rockets are on pace to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season under D'Antoni, but they are looking to avoid an exit in the second round or earlier for the third time in four seasons.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Report: Rockets 'Voluntarily' Trading Harden Unlikely

    Rockets wouldn't look to trade Harden even if they flop in the playoffs

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Report: Rockets 'Voluntarily' Trading Harden Unlikely

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    NBA is back. Tap to see where your team is ranked after the All-Star break ⬇️

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giannis Expected to Re-Sign with Bucks

    ESPN spoke to multiple league execs and they all believe Giannis will stay in Milwaukee

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Giannis Expected to Re-Sign with Bucks

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Lakers Can Pair Giannis with LeBron

    B/R's @EricPincus explains how LA can make it work

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the Lakers Can Pair Giannis with LeBron

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report