Report: 'Consensus' Is Mike D'Antoni Is Fired If Rockets Don't Make Title Run

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni may be coaching for his job during the 2019-20 NBA playoffs.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the consensus among NBA executives he spoke to is that D'Antoni is unlikely to be back with the Rockets next season unless the Rockets make a deep postseason run.

D'Antoni is in the midst of the final year of his contract and his fourth season with the Rockets overall. The 34-20 Rockets are on pace to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season under D'Antoni, but they are looking to avoid an exit in the second round or earlier for the third time in four seasons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.