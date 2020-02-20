Kevin Love: 'Super Powerful' for John Beilein to Address Cavs After Resigning

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love said it was "super powerful" for John Beilein to deliver a speech to the team after he resigned as head coach Wednesday.

"I've never had a coach who stepped down or was fired and came in and talked to us," Love told reporters. "But just seeing him being vulnerable and treating us with respect and empathy, I thought it was super powerful."

Beilein released a statement about his decision to resign in coordination with the Cavs announcing he'll be "reassigned to a different role within the organization:"

"This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear—this was my decision to step down, and I truly appreciate the understanding and support of the front office during this time. I find losing very challenging, and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially take on my own health and my family's well-being down the road. I was not certain I could be at my best for the remainder of the season and in the future. That would not be fair to the players, coaches and support staff."

Beilein arrived in Cleveland from the University of Michigan with 753 wins over 37 seasons at the collegiate level, which ranked 20th among Division I coaches. Love agreed the losing environment within the rebuilding Cavs, who own the league's second-worst record at 14-40, represented a hurdle.

"It's really, really hard to lose in this league," Love said. "I respect the hell out of him. Obviously I wish him the best."

There were also off-court problems that generated controversy within the Cavaliers locker room.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Beilein "struggled to connect with NBA players," who felt he was treating them like college athletes rather than professionals. He was also forced to apologize to the team in January for using the phrase "no longer playing as a bunch of thugs," saying he meant to use "slugs."

Although Beilein, who was replaced by longtime NBA assistant J.B. Bickerstaff, wasn't a perfect fit for the Cavs, Love explained the team's players need to accept their fair share of the blame for the struggles.

"We gotta do a little check on ourselves too," he said. "We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror too. I was talking about passing that mirror test. Definitely myself—I've been a s--thead at some points this season. I let losing get the best of me and nobody likes to do that...it's really just looking at ourselves and finding out how we can get better. And from there, trying to put it all together."

The Cavaliers return from the All-Star break to play their first game under Bickerstaff on Friday night when they travel to face the Washington Wizards.