Kenny Omega, Adam Page Beat Young Bucks, Retain AEW Tag Titles at Revolution

In a clash of Elite members, Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page beat The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution on Saturday to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The two teams brought the house down in Chicago's Wintrust Arena thanks to a five-star match that ended with Page finishing the Young Bucks off with double Buckshot Lariats for the win.

While Omega and Page were seemingly first put together without much thought or direction, they meshed quickly despite their differing styles and established themselves as top contenders for the AEW world tag team titles.

They captured the belts on Chris Jericho's cruise on Jan. 22 with a victory over SCU, and while The Young Bucks congratulated them soon after, there was some tension.

Tension existed between Omega and Page as well because of their differences, and their interactions with Nick and Matt Jackson were also at different ends of the spectrum.

While Omega embraced The Young Bucks and was accepting of their support, Page was more standoffish and took some shots at the pair over the fact they had yet to hold the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Page even handed The Young Bucks their title nameplates and dismissively told them they might be able to put them to use one day.

In the weeks leading up to Revolution, Omega and Page seemingly became more comfortable as a team with successful title defenses over SCU and the Lucha Brothers on Dynamite.

The win over Pentagon and Rey Fenix cemented their spot on the Revolution card, and The Young Bucks established themselves as the No. 1 contenders by winning a Battle Royal that featured essentially every tag team in AEW aside from Omega and Page and the Lucha Bros.

The Young Bucks were viewed as the class of the tag team division when AEW started, but they had fallen short in their title opportunities prior to Revolution.

Saturday marked an opportunity to finally reach the top of the mountain and prove they were worthy of the praise they received when the company launched, but with Omega and Page retaining, one of the biggest stories in AEW moving forward will be whether The Young Bucks can win the big one.

