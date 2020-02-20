Martin Braithwaite Joins Barcelona in 4.5-Year Deal with €300m Buyout Clause

LEGANES, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 16: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Martin Braithwaite of CD Leganes controls the ball during the Liga match between CD Leganes and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on February 16, 2020 in Leganes, Spain. (Photo by DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
Barcelona will officially unveil Martin Braithwaite as their latest signing on Thursday, when he will put pen to paper on a contract until 2024 that includes a €300 million buy-out clause.

The Blaugrana shared the contract details and the timeline of his official presentation:

   

