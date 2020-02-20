Martin Braithwaite Joins Barcelona in 4.5-Year Deal with €300m Buyout Clause

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will officially unveil Martin Braithwaite as their latest signing on Thursday, when he will put pen to paper on a contract until 2024 that includes a €300 million buy-out clause.

The Blaugrana shared the contract details and the timeline of his official presentation:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.