Martin Braithwaite Joins Barcelona in 4.5-Year Deal with €300m Buyout Clause

Martin Braithwaite Joins Barcelona in 4.5-Year Deal with €300m Buyout ClauseFebruary 20, 2020
DeFodi Images/Getty Images
Barcelona will officially unveil Martin Braithwaite as their latest signing on Thursday, when he will put pen to paper on a contract until 2024 that includes a €300 million buy-out clause.
The Blaugrana shared the contract details and the timeline of his official presentation:
