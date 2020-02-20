Fantasy Basketball 2020: NBA Pickups to Watch After February 19

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Now that the NBA All Star weekend is over, teams and players will reset their focus to the regular season and finishing strong to earn a spot in the playoffs.

That means it's time to re-evaluate the fantasy contributor landscape for pickups to watch.

So for those who lost Damian Lillard due to his groin injury or Kyrie Irving due to the lingering pain in his shoulder, there are some waiver players to consider and deeper league adds on the board.

Reggie Jackson was bought out by the Detroit Pistons and is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he should be a significant player off the bench who can score and run plays for the second unit. He's a great player to consider (72 percent owned).

Deeper leagues should take a look at players such as Dewayne Dedmon, Shabazz Napier and Jae Crowder, who are all under 40 percent owned.

C Dewayne Dedmon, Atlanta Hawks (40 percent owned) Let's face it, the Hawks aren't very good, but for Dedmon, who was traded at the deadline to Atlanta from the Sacramento Kings, it's a fresh start and a chance to play a bigger role on a familiar team. The Hawks do have Clint Capela, who will likely start, but that doesn't mean Dedmon can't make a difference. Through three games in Atlanta, the 30-year-old has averaged 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 26 minutes. This is his second stint with the Hawks, so he should grow more comfortable by the game, and with Capela out with a heel injury for at least two more weeks, Dedmon should continue to find his way in the offense and put up stats. PG/SG Shabazz Napier, Washington Wizards (24 percent owned) The Isaiah Thomas era with the Washington Wizards is over. That means more playing time for Napier, who was recently acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In four games, the 28-year-old has averaged 10 points, 3.75 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. His minutes have hovered around 19 per outing. Napier will likely continue to come off the bench behind Ish Smith to run the point, but he'll also have opportunities to contribute. He's shooting 43.8 percent from behind the arc since landing in the nation's capital, so if that trend continues, he will be a great pickup. SF/PF Jae Crowder, Miami Heat (30 percent owned) Crowder's trade to the Miami Heat from the Memphis Grizzlies should have interrupted his production. It didn't. Through three games, the eight-year veteran is averaging 18 points per game while shooting a blistering 60 percent from three. Add in the 7.3 rebounds per outing, and Crowder is showing he won't be missing a beat in a Heat uniform. Andre Iguodala was also traded to Miami, but he's still working his way back into game shape. That means Crowder, who should definitely fit in with the Heat's hard-nosed culture, will have plenty of opportunities to continue playing at this level. As the season winds down, the 29-year-old will likely revert to putting up 10 points and six rebounds per contest, but that will still bode well for Miami, one of the league's most surprising teams this season. Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport.