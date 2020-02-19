No. 13 Auburn Upset by Unranked Georgia for 2nd Straight Loss

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The unranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the No. 13 Auburn Tigers 65-55 Wednesday night at the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, to snap a four-game losing streak.

It marked the first time the Bulldogs have edged the Tigers since March 1, 2017, when J.J. Frazier led Georgia to a 79-78 home victory with 31 points. Frazier was on hand to witness Wednesday's triumph:

Auburn most recently beat Georgia 82-60 on Jan. 11.

Auburn was notably without freshman forward Isaac Okoro against both Georgia and Missouri. Okoro is nursing a pulled hamstring suffered during the team's 95-91 overtime win against Alabama on Feb. 12.

For Auburn, this marked a second straight loss. The 22-4 (9-4) Tigers were upset 85-73 by unranked Missouri on Saturday. Auburn has fallen into a three-way tie with LSU and Florida for second place in the SEC behind No. 10 Kentucky.

Georgia improved to 13-13 (3-10) on the year behind 18 points from freshman guard Anthony Edwards. The projected 2020 lottery pick was crucial down the stretch, nailing a three-pointer to put UGA up 58-50 with just over two minutes remaining in regulation before swatting a shot into the stands to preserve the Bulldogs' 60-53 lead with just under one minute to go.

Notable Performances

Georgia

G Anthony Edwards: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

G Sahvir Wheeler: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

F Rayshaun Hammonds: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

F Toumani Camara: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 1 block

Auburn

G J'Von McCormick: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

G Samir Doughty: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

C Austin Wiley: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal





Collectively, the Tigers shot just 31.3 percent from the field (15.4 percent from three) against the Bulldogs. Their largest lead at any point was two points. Within the contest's final 30 seconds, Doughty bucketed a layup to pull Auburn within five points, 60-55. Camara was then sent to the free-throw line three times, making five of his six attempts to put the game away.

The headline from an individual perspective, though, will feature Edwards:

More generally speaking, Auburn has no wiggle room entering the last five games of the regular season before the SEC tournament begins on March 11.

What's Next?

Auburn will look to end this two-game skid at home against unranked Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia will look to carry this momentum forward at Vanderbilt on Saturday evening.