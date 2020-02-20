Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fight Odds, Date, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have waited 14 months to prove who is the better boxer, and they'll finally get to settle the debate on Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

After the two fought to an exhilarating draw in December 2018, Wilder will again put his WBC world heavyweight title on the line against Fury, who lays claim to the lineal championship in boxing's biggest division.

The two can't seem to wait to get into the ring again. They got into brief a shoving match at a pre-fight press conference on Wednesday:

The pressure here is undeniable. Wilder's power has propelled him to the top of a brutal and difficult sport, but he's faced criticism for his lack of top-shelf opposition. The heavyweight division hasn't had much to offer in recent years, but the Bronze Bomber has now beaten the likes of Luis Ortiz twice, and conquering Fury would be his biggest accomplishment yet.

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) is one of only two fighters to reach the final bell against Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs). He hasn't lost since defeating the then-undisputed champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but there was no reign at the top for the Gypsy King.

The 31-year-old spent two-plus years away from the ring, battling drug and mental health issues. He's managed four wins and one draw in his comeback, but Wilder is the only truly dangerous opponent he's faced in that time. Fury needs to win to prove his championship victory was no fluke.

It's a career-defining fight for both men, and the winner will be in prime position to set up a unification fight with Anthony Joshua, which would be one of the biggest and most lucrative heavyweight bouts in years.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Fight Info

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. ET (main event will begin at approximately 11 p.m. ET)

Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

TV: Fox (pay-per-view), BT Sport Box Office (UK only, pay-per-view)

Live stream: ESPN+ and Fox Sports Go (pay-per-view)

Odds to win: Wilder -125 (bet $125 to win $100), Fury +105 (bet $100 to win $105), Draw +2,000

Over/under 10.5 rounds: Over -130, Under +110

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Palace and updated as of Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 a.m. ET.

Wilder is the most dangerous man in boxing. His right hand is a thermonuclear weapon that renders all the best strategies, tactics and physical skills moot. If he dials up the launch codes, you better hope he doesn't find his target.

The 34-year-old isn't afraid to give away rounds at a time waiting for an opportunity to throw a sharp, swift one-two and put an end to proceedings. It's essentially what he did in his last fight against Ortiz, when he stunned the big Cuban in the seventh round after doing next to nothing in the first six.

Even when facing a talented boxers like Ortiz or Fury, Wilder knows the pressure is on his opponent to never break concentration.

"Fighting a guy like Fury, you have to be careful," he said in January, per SportingNews.com's Steven Muehlhausen. "Time goes by so fast in the ring. You're trying to do everything that you prepared for. With what he brings to the table with his boxing skills, you have to have some awareness of the clock. But with my power, it's his job to really watch the clock and try to avoid me for 36 minutes."

Wilder will paw with the jab, using his long limbs to advance on his opponent and cut off the ring. If he can get his rival lined up, he'll attack. The Alabamian is far from insecure. He knows he doesn't need to dazzle, and it's difficult to lure him out of his comfort zone.

Fury, on the other hand, lives to make his opposition uncomfortable.

A born jester, he will trash talk, make funny faces, and use outlandish ring walks to get under his opponent's skin. He has surprisingly quick feet for a man who stands 6'9", and his 85-inch reach allows him to circle and jab from a distance most fighters can only dream of (Wilder's reach is 83 inches by comparison).

If the Briton wants to get in close and wrap up a guy, all of a sudden they have a heavy trunk leaning on them and a forest of limbs to fight through.

Those tactics helped Fury nearly defeat Wilder the first time around, and they may yet work again. However, he is working with a new trainer this time around in Javan "SugarHill" Steward and has been insisting he's going to make quick work of Wilder.

"We are going to pressure and pressure, put him on the back foot from round one and keep him there," Fury told BBC Sport's Luke Reddy.

"It's going to be an early night. I'm coming for the knockout."

It's a dangerous route to take for the Mancunian. He can't make any mistakes by being aggressive and going for the knockout. He suffered a deep gash in his last fight against Otto Wallin in September. The Swede wasn't able to take advantage of a blood-soaked Fury, but Wilder surely can.

It's entirely possible all the knockout talk is just a bluff, designed to keep Wilder thinking early on while Fury banks a few rounds with the jab. Then again, the British fighter might actually believe it's the best route to victory.

In their first meeting, Fury was knocked down in the ninth and 12th rounds. He got up both times, but there's no guarantee he can do it again. Perhaps he knows that 2,160 seconds is far too many to dance between the ropes with Wilder. It's a long time to stay perfect.

There's also evidence Wilder's chin may be vulnerable. It hasn't been tested all that often considering he's had dozens of very brief fights, but Ortiz looked like he had the champion on the ropes in the seventh round of their first battle in 2018.

If there's something on that tape Fury believes he can emulate, it could be the shortest path to him holding a heavyweight title once again.

