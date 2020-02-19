Mikel Arteta Says Dropping Matteo Guendouzi 'Was About the Way We Train'

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Matteo Guendouzi's performances in training left head coach Mikel Arteta unimpressed during Arsenal's winter break in Dubai.

Guendouzi was dropped for Sunday's 4-0 win at home to Newcastle United, and Arteta explained why, per Sam Dean of The Telegraph: "It was about the way we train, the way we play, the way we live."

A quick reprieve seems likely for Guendouzi, with Dean confirming fellow midfielder Lucas Torreira is expected to miss Thursday's trip to Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League last 32 because of illness.

However, Arteta's words speak to the increased demands being placed on Guendouzi and those around him. Arteta took over on December 26 and has quickly set about making the Gunners a more hard-working and tougher-to-beat outfit.

It's shown up in the results, with the emphatic victory against the Magpies making it just one defeat in 10 games across all competitions. The numbers are impressive, but the turnaround hasn't been without problems.

One of those issues reportedly involved Guendouzi, "who clashed with Arteta on the training pitch before the argument continued at the team hotel later that evening" in Dubai, per Dean.

Arteta didn't mince his words when he was asked about Guendouzi's absence immediately after Newcastle had been vanquished:

Listening to his boss double down on the same sentiment should speak volumes to Guendouzi, who was back in training ahead of Olympiacos, about the need to improve.

The 20-year-old impressed many with his performances last season, arriving from FC Lorient for a modest fee but quickly becoming a key figure on Unai Emery's watch. With Emery gone, Guendouzi's role has steadily diminished.

He's completed 90 minutes on just two occasions in the Premier League since Arteta took charge. Significantly, the Gunners failed to win either game, losing 2-1 at home to Chelsea on December 29, before drawing 0-0 away to Burnley earlier this month.

There is a sense that Guendouzi can occasionally slow the pace of Arsenal's passing. He's often cautious with his choices and can be lethargic making decisions, taking too many touches before releasing the ball.

Arteta wants a quicker, more artful possession game. He got it on Sunday with Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos back in the lineup.

Ceballos joined Granit Xhaka at the heart of the engine room and was neat and daring with his passing. The 23-year-old and ensured the ball quickly made its way to creative No. 10 Mesut Ozil.

Football.London's James Benge showed how Ceballos made things easier for chief architect Ozil:

Ceballos and Xhaka are both more progressive with the ball than Guendouzi. Meanwhile, a fully fit Torreira is a more effective destroyer in front of the back four.

It means Guendouzi will struggle to find a definite role in a more organised team setup unless he takes the next step in his development. Arteta knows what he wants from his players, both on and off the ball, and the onus is on Guendouzi to prove he can be an asset in both phases of the game.