Report: Redskins' Jordan Reed to Be Released After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed reportedly has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will soon be released by the team.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Reed, who received medical clearance Wednesday, expects the release but plans to continue playing in 2020.

ESPN's John Keim confirmed the tight end will be let go.

Reed missed the entire 2019 regular season after suffering a concussion in the Redskins' third preseason game.

It marked the third straight year he ended the campaign on injured reserve. He's missed 47 of a possible 112 games (42 percent) since Washington selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft.

Reed previously suffered six concussions in the six-year span ending in 2016 but explained he continued to play football because it was the best way to support his family.

"My whole goal in life was to take care of my mom," he told Juliet Macur of the New York Times in October 2016. "And now I have a little girl myself, so I play football to take care of my family and my daughter. That's just what I do."

He added: "I have faith in God and I pray. But just because you have a few concussions, doesn't mean it's going to cause brain damage. I could have CTE just from playing in high school."

When healthy, Reed has been one of the league's most productive tight ends.

His best season came in 2016 when he earned a Pro Bowl selection after recording 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns across 14 appearances.

The 29-year-old University of Florida product has two seasons left on his five-year, $46.8 million contract with the Redskins. His release will leave $1.8 million in dead cap space but will create an additional $8.5 million in cap space for 2020, per Spotrac.

Several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, will be looking to upgrade at tight end during the offseason.