Fred: 'Extraordinary' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Is Our Teacher' at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Fred has said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "growing every day" in the top job at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian has been in charge of the Red Devils for 14 months, and after a superb start as Jose Mourinho's successor, he has largely struggled during his tenure, particularly since being given the job permanently last March:

Per UOL Esporte (h/t Goal's James Westwood), Fred acknowledged the Red Devils are not performing as they should be at the moment, but he put his support behind Solskjaer:

"Solskjaer is our teacher and does a good job. He is young and growing every day. He learned a lot and will grow as a coach and person. It is up to the board to decide, we do not have the power to decide on this. But he is very nice, he is an extraordinary person, he talks a lot, he has a playful side and he is always smiling. The day-to-day is great and he is very important for the team, as he was as a player in the history of the club."

Solskjaer's United side are currently seventh in the Premier League table, three points off the top four. Champions-elect and fierce rivals Liverpool have double the number of points:

If the Manchester giants do not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, which they could also do via the UEFA Europa League, Solskjaer will likely pay with his job.

Fred, 26, signed for United from Shakhtar Donetsk in June 2018, when Mourinho was still in charge.

After struggling in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, he has been greatly improved this term and put in another fine performance on Monday as United beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge:

Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire were the goalscorers in west London as United completed their first double over Chelsea in more than 30 years:

It was another landmark result for Solskjaer against a big side in 2019-20.

As well as earning two league victories over Chelsea this season, United have also beaten Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, and they are the only side to get anything off Liverpool.

Conversely, Solskjaer's side have struggled against the English top-flight's smaller sides, losing against Burnley, Watford, Bournemouth, West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

United are back in action on Thursday when they take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie before Sunday's home clash in the league against Watford.