Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors: Odds of Vikings Moving Star WR Are 'Pretty Long'

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Even though Stefon Diggs has wiped traces of the Minnesota Vikings off his social media, the star wide receiver is unlikely to be traded this offseason.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the odds of Minnesota trading Diggs are "pretty long" because of his favorable contract and the team's belief it has the talent to win in 2020:

Speculation about Diggs' future with the Vikings picked up this week after he deleted all pictures of the team from his Instagram page.

Diggs tweeted a cryptic message on Saturday: "Things getting interesting..."

The 26-year-old has been the subject of trade rumors for the past year. His brother posted a custom-made picture on Instagram in March 2019 featuring Stefon in a Washington Redskins uniform.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in October that Diggs' frustration with the Vikings was "palpable" to the point teammates wondered if he wanted to remain in Minnesota.

Things eventually cooled down enough for Diggs to finish out the season. He turned in the most productive campaign of his career with 1,130 receiving yards, 17.9 yards per reception and six touchdowns.

Diggs is entering the second season of a five-year contract extension he signed in July 2018. The Maryland alum will earn $10.9 million in base salary in 2020, per Spotrac.

The Vikings finished 2019 with a 10-6 record and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round where they lost 27-10 to the San Francisco 49ers.