Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford Injury Updates Provided by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Paul Pogba isn't close to returning to training with Manchester United and Marcus Rashford's season is at risk after the injured striker suffered a setback in his recovery.

That's the bleak prognosis provided by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League fist-leg encounter with Club Brugge on Thursday, Solskjaer didn't sound positive about Pogba:

Solskjaer was even more unsure about Rashford's status for the rest of the campaign, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News:

"I would hope he's playing this season. It will just be touch and go towards the end. Hopefully we can get through this tournament and prolong the season. It takes time, I'm not a doctor. I was hoping he would recover quicker than what it looks like he’s going to be out for. Another few months definitely. If he's not fit enough he won't go (to the European Championship)."

When asked about what has set Rashford's recovery time back, Solskjaer said: "He had a scan and it was maybe more severe than what we hoped and expected. He felt fine a few days before that. I didn't know it takes that time to recover. When it heals he will be stronger for it so it's important we don't rush it."

Rashford has been dealing with a back problem, and the idea his involvement at this summer's UEFA Euro 2020 could be in doubt will have England manager Gareth Southgate worried. In the meantime, it's Solskjaer who must adapt his team to cope without Rashford's pace, movement and eye for goal.

It's a tricky process, but Solskjaer has at least been able to count on Anthony Martial. The versatile No. 9 scored his 13th goal in all competitions this season when he headed in United's opener during the 2-0 win away to Chelsea on Monday night.

United ensured there is support for Martial by signing Odion Ighalo on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window. The former Watford man looked sharp during a brief cameo as a substitute against the Blues.

With Mason Greenwood also showing promise as a 10-goal teenager this season, Solskjaer's forward line should cope in Rashford's absence.

It may be a different story in midfield, though, where Pogba's mix of power and skill would be missed by any team. The Frenchman has made just six starts this campaign and has been recovering from ankle surgery.

Solskjaer's uncertain answer about the 26-year-old's status comes at a time when the United chief has been trading barbs with Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola. Pogba's future is also clouded by rumours he expects to be allowed to move on this summer, with ESPN FC's Rob Dawson reporting the midfielder wants to move to either Barcelona, Real Madrid or former club Juventus.

January import Bruno Fernandes has already added energy and quality to the middle of the park, but few players can unlock defences as well as Pogba. His prolonged absence will increase the burden on Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata to fill the creative void.

United need more goals to boost their pursuit of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. Solskjaer's men have scored just 38 times in England's top flight, the second-lowest tally of any member of the top seven.

If Fernandes and Ighalo deliver, United will still be relevant in the race. Yet lacking the quality Rashford and Pogba can provide will likely ultimately leave the Red Devils short of their targets this season.