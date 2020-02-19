Police Investigating Deaths of Ex-Rugby Player Rowan Baxter, Wife and 3 Children

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former rugby league player Rowan Baxter has died along with his wife, Hannah, and their three children after a car fire in Brisbane, Australia.

Per BBC News, police have said that Rowan Baxter, 42, and the children—a son and two daughters named Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey all under the age of 10—died at the scene, while the 31-year-old Hannah Baxter died later from extensive burns at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Hannah Baxter had reportedly jumped out of the car shouting: "He's poured petrol on me." The three children were found dead in the car.

According to Rebecca Masters of Australian outlet Nine News, "it's believed Rowan Baxter ... filled a jerry can with fuel at a local service station, before dousing the car containing his wife and children, and setting it alight," and he was found dead nearby after "a self-inflicted stab wound."

Per BBC News, Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said the circumstances of the fire had yet to be fully established:

"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate at this stage. I've seen some horrific scenes—this is up there with some of the [worst] of them."

A statement from Queensland Police confirmed they were alerted to the vehicle fire on Raven Street in the Camp Hill area of Brisbane just before 8:30 a.m. local time.

It added: "Preliminary investigations indicate the woman was driving the car and the man was in the front passenger seat prior to the incident.

"A man who assisted in rescuing the woman from the vehicle sustained burns and was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison commented on the "devastating" news:

Rowan Baxter played for New Zealand Warriors in the mid-2000s, an Auckland-based team that play in Australia's National Rugby League.

According to BBC News, he and his wife separated last year and "were trying to work out custody arrangements."