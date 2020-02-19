Wanda Nara Talks Mauro Icardi Future Amid Juventus Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, has said she does not know where the striker will be next season after his Paris Saint-Germain loan spell ends.

Icardi joined PSG from Inter Milan on a season-long deal back in September after new Nerazzurri manager Antonio Conte excluded him from the squad.

He has thrived at PSG, slotting seamlessly into Thomas Tuchel's superlative attack:

According to Fabrizio Romano and Ed Aarons of the Guardian, the French champions have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer for €65 million (£59 million).

But Nara said nothing has been decided about Icardi's future, per Chi magazine (h/t Football Italia):

"Will Mauro go to Juventus? I really don't know. I don't know if next year we will return to Milan or Paris. In football, you never know. He will choose and we will follow him. It's difficult for you to argue because I know Mauro very well and I know exactly what he wants as a footballer and what makes him feel good as a man. I will follow him in his choices as wife and as his agent for extra security."

Icardi, 27, had to watch from the bench on Tuesday as PSG once again failed to find their best form for a UEFA Champions League knockout game.

Visiting Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of their last-16 clash, PSG lost 2-1:

Neymar scored what could be an invaluable away goal for the visitors and PSG are still very much in the tie, not least as Dortmund have won only three of their last 13 away games in the Champions League.

But the result means PSG are, once again, under enormous pressure in Europe as they look to avoid a fourth consecutive exit in the first knockout round.

The return leg will take place on March 11 at the Parc des Princes.

In the interim, PSG will look to maintain their stranglehold on the Ligue 1 title race, and they also face Lyon in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.