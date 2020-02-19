Rockies' Nolan Arenado Says He Has to Be Optimistic Despite Trade Rumors

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is looking to move past the issues he had with the Colorado Rockies during the offseason.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein, Arenado explained he has "to be optimistic" heading into the 2020 season for the sake of his team.



"I'm not gonna be moping around," he said. "That doesn't bring out the best in me or these guys. I don't want to be a bad leader. I don't want to complain anymore. It would be counterproductive."

Arenado has been the subject of trade speculation amid reported discord with Rockies management about the state of the franchise.

After general manager Jeff Bridich told Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post that Colorado has "listened to teams regarding Nolan and really nothing has come of it," the six-time Gold Glove winner vented his frustration publicly.

"There's a lot of disrespect from people there that I don't want to be a part of," Arenado wrote in a text to MLB.com's Thomas Harding. "You can quote that."

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Rockies' lack of offseason activity after a 71-91 record in 2019 was at the center of Arenado's discontent.

Apstein noted Arenado recently had a conversation with Rockies owner Dick Monfort, who "assured" his franchise player that the team was open to adding talent during the season.

Arenado has some control over his situation to assure Bridich and Monfort continue their attempts to build a championship-caliber roster. The eight-year, $260 million extension he signed last February includes a player option after the 2021 season.

Colorado's offseason signings have mostly been minor league deals for pitchers such as Ubaldo Jimenez and Tim Collins. The team made the postseason in 2017 and 2018 but fell to fourth in the National League West last season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2013, Arenado ranks sixth among all National League players with 31.3 FanGraphs wins above replacement. The 28-year-old has hit at least 37 homers and driven in 110 runs in each of the past five seasons.