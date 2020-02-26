NFL Combine Schedule 2020: Live Stream and TV Info for Prospect Workouts

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Prospects will have the biggest interview of their lives when they descend upon Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

And this year, it's all set to go down in prime time.

All 32 teams will be present at Lucas Oil Stadium, and more than 300 players participate in this year's event. Teams will conduct private interviews and players will be measured, but the spectacle is the on-field workouts, which will be televised and available for streaming.

The impressions made during the nine days in Indianapolis and four days of on-field workouts will likely shape the NFL draft. While the seasons of tape these players have put on film plays a major role, their stock can rise and fall on what they do in these workouts.

The whole process started on February 23 when quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends showed up in Indy. However, the on-field workouts are just getting started, and they have been moved to prime time amid several changes to the drills for every position, it's clear the NFL is catering to the ever-growing interest in the event as a spectacle.

2020 NFL Combine Workout Schedule

Date: Thursday, February 27

Position Group: TE, QB, WR

TV: NFL Network

Time: 4-11 p.m. ET

Date: Friday, February 28

Position Group: PK, ST, OL, RB

TV: NFL Network

Time: 4-11 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, February 29

Position Group: DL, LB

TV: NFL Network

Time: 4-11 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, March 1

Position Group: DB

TV: NFL Network

Time: 2-7 p.m. ET

NFL.com will stream each day of workouts.

Prospects to Watch

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Offensive tackle figures to be one of the strongest positions in this class. Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Georgia's Andrew Thomas and Alabama's Jedrick Wills are just a few of the pass protectors who could be taken in the top half of the first round.

Louisville's Mekhi Becton figures to be in the mix for that distinction as well, and the combine could propel him further up the list. At 6'7" 364 pounds, he dwarfs even his peers.

Becton isn't just getting buzz for his size. He's gained momentum because of how well he moves.

If that on-field athleticism translates to impressive numbers at the combine, it could seal his status as a top-10 pick. Conversely, bad numbers could have him sliding like Orlando Brown Jr. did. The Pro Bowler underwhelmed at the combine and fell to the third round in 2018.

One would think teams would learn the lesson to trust the tape on linemen rather than the athletic testing, but that isn't always the case.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Another position of strength in this class is wide receiver. A current NFC coach told Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman that it is "the second- or third-best wide receiver class of the past 20 or 30 years."



That's high praise.

It also means there's bound to be some debate over how to rank each of the receivers. One thing that Alabama's Henry Ruggs III will have to his name is speed. NFL scouts say that the burner ran a 4.25 40-year dash at his junior pro day.

If that's true, the 21-year-old could make a run at John Ross's combine record of 4.22.

Ruggs speed was a big part of his game in Alabama. He was Alabama's best deep threat at 18.7 yards per catch this season. His ability to take the top off of the defense and stretch the field will make him an enticing option.

This is an extremely talented group of receivers. Ruggs might be challenged in the 40 by Jalen Reagor of TCU for the best time in the event. So even a blazing time might not completely set him apart, but a sub-4.3-time will bolster his case to be a first-round selection.

Edge Defenders Not Named Chase Young

When it comes to edge-rushers there's Chase Young and everyone else.

Looking at the landscape of mock drafts, the Ohio State pass-rusher figures to be a top-three selection depending on trades for quarterbacks, and then there's a long wait until the next one has their name called. Usually, it's K'Lavon Chaisson or Iowa defender A.J. Epenesa.

If prognosticators are to be believed this won't happen until the mid-to-late first round.

This makes the combine a big event for those prospects. Fringe first-round guys like Yetur Gross-Matos of Penn State, Bradlee Anae of Utah and Julian Okwara of Notre Dame will have to use the combine to give them one last boost up boards.

The three-cone drill will be especially important to keep an eye on. The change-of-direction drill is a popular metric to gauge the kind of athleticism a pass-rusher needs. The ability to bend with quickness and power around the edge is a good gauge for how effective they will be at getting after the quarterback on Sundays.

A surprise performance from an edge-rusher is one of the potential storylines that would shake up the draft and show what the combine can do for a prospect.