F1 Pre-Season Testing 2020: Times and Wednesday Analysis from Barcelona

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

The first day of testing for the 2020 Formula One season got under way in Barcelona on Wednesday, and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time in the morning session.

The Finn set a time of one minute, 17.313 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. His team-mate and defending world champion Lewis Hamilton will drive in the afternoon session.

Sergio Perez of Racing Point was just behind that time with a 1:17.375 lap.

Morning Session

Here's a look at some of the quickest times from the first testing session of pre-season:

The testing offered a good look at the teams' new cars, including those of the likely championship contenders Mercedes and Ferrari:

Here's a look at some of the other new 2020 cars in action:

McLaren's Carlos Sainz was the first to top the timesheet before he was replaced at the summit by Perez over an hour in.

F1's official Twitter account shared Perez's lap:

He responded with another quick lap after he was briefly unseated from P1 by Bottas, but the Mercedes man moved top again with an hour remaining in the session and stayed there.

Bottas, who set pole on this track at the Spanish Grand Prix last year, completed 78 laps during the session. Only Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed more with 91.