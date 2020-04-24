J.K. Dobbins Drafted by Ravens: Baltimore's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Dobbins will be backing up Mark Ingram, who eclipsed 1,000 yards for the third time in four seasons in 2019.

QB: Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III

RB: Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins*, Gus Edwards

WR 1: Marquise Brown

WR 2: Miles Boykin

WR 3: Willie Snead, Jaleel Scott

TE: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle

LT: Ronnie Stanley, Will Holden

LG: Bradley Bozeman,

C: Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari

RG: Ben Powers, R.J. Prince

RT: Orlando Brown, Andre Smith

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Early into his Buckeyes career, Dobbins was a victim of his own success. He ran for 1,403 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards per carry as a true freshman in 2017.

That raised the bar for Dobbins' sophomore campaign, and he was considered an outside contender for the Heisman Trophy. His on-field production (1,053 yards, 10 TD, 4.6 yards per carry) fell short of expectations, though, the drop in his total rushing yards wasn't a significant concern because Ohio State leaned heavily on Dwayne Haskins and its passing game in 2018.

Dobbins closed out his college career with a bang, however, putting together the most prolific rushing season in school history. He had 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns on 301 carries, finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Buckeyes star not only fortified his draft stock but also proved himself to be one of the top running backs in the 2020 class.

One obvious question was whether a team would value him highly enough to select him in the first round—a testament to how running backs are viewed in the league and not an indictment of Dobbins. In the past five years, only nine running backs have been first-rounders.

Dobbins didn't go above and beyond as a pass-catcher, finishing his career with 71 receptions for 645 yards and five touchdowns.

In comparison, Saquon Barkley had 54 catches for 632 yards and three touchdowns in his junior year alone at Penn State.

Between his frame (5'10" and 217 pounds) and general running style, Dobbins profiles as more of a power back.

His skill set is more expansive than that, though. PFF Draft noted he had the most runs of 15 yards or more in 2019. He can be elusive in the open field and possesses enough speed to outrun a defense. Just ask Clemson.

Although the running back position itself is being devalued, the postseason success of the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans showed how much a solid running game can be an asset.

Nobody had a more devastating ground attack than the Ravens. With Ingram still under contract for two more years, Dobbins should be a key figure in Baltimore's long-term outlook.