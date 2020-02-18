Chris Bosh 'Disappointed' Not to Be Inducted to Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The NBA announced the eight finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 election on Friday, and Chris Bosh's name was not on the list.

The former member of the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat addressed his disappointment in an Instagram video posted Tuesday. The lengthy caption can be read below:

"I'm not gonna lie and I'll get right to it, I'm disappointed I won't be in the HOF this year, especially with this amazing class of players I have looked up to throughout my career. BUT sometimes things don't work out the way you want, and you HAVE to move on. You can't sit around feeling sorry for yourself or blaming other people. You have to put in the work and get moving. Work towards your next goal or your next challenge. We've all been disappointed in the past, I know I have, especially when my career was cut short. But you can't stop living your life. So I'm moving forward, will you? Life doesn't stop‼️Let's get it[.] Also, just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love the past few days. I've read all the comments, much appreciated."

The eight finalists are a mixture of four players and four coaches. The late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tamika Catchings are joined by coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich.

Bosh was forced to end his NBA playing career prematurely because of blood clots. The 11-time All-Star last played in the 2015-16 season with the Heat.

Bosh began his 13-year career with the Raptors, who selected him fourth overall in the 2003 NBA draft. The Georgia Tech product starred in Toronto until a sign-and-trade sent him to Miami in July 2010.

The 35-year-old won back-to-back NBA titles with the Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in 2012 and 2013. He is largely seen as a Hall of Famer, even though he won't earn the honor on the first ballot:

Bosh averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 35.8 minutes per game across 893 appearances (881 starts) before the clotting issue sidelined him. He officially announced his retirement on Feb. 12, 2019, and the Heat retired his No. 1 jersey last March.